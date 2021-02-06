Finished Bling Empire? Here's What You Should Watch Next

Diamonds and drama.
That's what Netflix's Bling Empire delivered when it was released back in January—and we couldn't be more pleased. For those unfamiliar with the show, Bling Empire follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles as they shop, fight and live their best lives.
The show, which stars Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Jamie Xie and Cherie Chan, has been devoured by viewers. In fact, Bling Empire even made Netflix's top 10 list at one point.
However, having binged the Netflix hit so quickly, we were left eager for a new show to consume. While Bling Empire is wildly entertaining, it isn't the first reality show to take the world by storm.
For starters, there is Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the long-running E! docu-series that follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenners.
KUWTK has been on the air since 2007 and will premiere its 20th and final season in March. So, if you're looking for a long binge, this is for you!
Also, before there was Bling Empire, there was House of Ho. The HBO Max series arrived back in December and documented the super-rich lives of the Ho family.
Thus, if you're seeking more wealth and family drama, we'd advise you to tune in.
And those are only a couple suggestions.
For our official list of the shows you should binge next, check out the gallery below!
So, what show did you pick? Be sure to let us know.
Bling Empire is streaming now on Netflix.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)