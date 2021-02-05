Let's All Freak Out About WandaVision and That Mind-Bending Cameo Together

The latest episode of WandaVision has literally blown our minds.

Ok, not literally. But we did literally scream out loud and jump up off the couch at the end of "On a Very Special Episode..." when Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) twin brother arrived at the door. We would have been excited but unsurprised if it had been Pietro Maximoff, as played by Aaron Taylor Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but instead, it was Peter Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters in the X-Men movies. That's a totally different set of movies! It's a multiverse!

This is not the first hint we've had that the MCU is expanding its U. The next Doctor Strange movie—which WandaVision directly plays into—is called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There are many rumors that the next Spider-Man movie will feature Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Men, with Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus after playing him in Spider-Man 2, opposite Maguire.

The strangest thing about Peters' appearance was Wanda's reaction to the wrong Maximoff. We all spent the episode essentially learning that Wanda was in control of this whole bubble—or Hex, as Darcy (Kat Dennings) is calling it—and had taken over all the residents' minds to keep them playing along.