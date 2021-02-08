Ray J Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Final Season

Ray J is sending his best wishes to the Kardashian-Jenner crew.
As excitement continues to grow for Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season, one reality star veteran is giving credit where credit is due to a family that has chronicled their lives for 20 seasons.
"I think when one thing ends, something positive comes after," Ray J exclusively shared with E! News. "It's just a new chapter in life and I think with the success they've had on E!, it's just been a good run for everyone—financially, for everyone's brand."
For Ray J, his start in reality TV came in 2009 when he went looking for love on the VH1 series, For the Love of Ray J. Five years later he would become a familiar face on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. He remains with the franchise today and will be featured on VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, premiering Monday, Feb. 8.
"Consistency is everything so I'm happy to still be on," Ray J continued. "And I know that looking into the future, there are some big things happening for that family as well so much love, congratulations and what a great run."
Speaking of family, Ray J is more than excited to reunite with his closest friends including Trick Daddy. Filmed safely during the coronavirus pandemic, the VH1 Family Reunion brings fan-favorites together from each of the cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami and Hollywood.
"I felt like it was time for all the all stars to get together and really have one of the biggest bashes in reality show history," Ray J explained. "I felt like it was good for the community, good for the culture and good for families all over the world to see how we interact, to see the ups and downs we've been going through in our own world and come together as one unit."
And although the 40-year-old musician arrived at the reunion solo, Love & Hip Hop has been a family affair over the years. Whether getting married to Princess Love in 2016 or welcoming his first child, cameras have rolled for some of Ray J's biggest life moments.
While his sister Brandy has made more than a few special appearances, don't expect her to become a full-time cast member.
"I mean, Brandy tells me, 'I want to be on Love & Hip Hop' and then she just says, ‘I'm just playin' around,'" Ray-J revealed. "I think she just jokes around with me here and there. My sister has a bunch of stuff on her schedule and she's a different kind of artist so I don't think this show fits her day-to-day lifestyle and her message. But she does come on to support because everything we do is 100 percent authentic so it would be wrong if she wasn't on the show here and there."
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition premieres Monday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on VH1.