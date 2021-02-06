Join Jessie James Decker and Tom Sandoval for an Amazon Valentine's Day Shopping Party

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Here's a tough one: What should you get your significant other for Valentine's Day? Jessie James Decker and Tom Sandoval are here to help, with some of their favorite gift recommendations from Amazon. They're going live today for an hour each here, at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST respectively, to show off their top picks. Plus, the event will feature a fan Q&A sesh and special deals on more than 30 brands for customers who watch. Oh, and spoiler: There may or may not be some V-Day mocktail recipes shared.
"I love Valentine's Day, but I know, like I have, most people struggle on what to get their significant other," Tom says. "Amazon Live is such a great way to show people really cool and unique products. I hope people tune in and get some good gift ideas."
So now, shop some of Jessie and Tom's best Valentine's Day gift ideas below!
Halluci Cross Band Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
You can't go wrong with these fluffy slippers Jessie loves that can be worn both indoors and outdoors.
Baker Depot 6 Holes Heart Shaped Silicone Mold
Bake heart-shaped treats with this mold Jessie recommends.
Cuisinart 12 Piece Color Knife Set With Blade Guards
Upgrade their kitchen set-up with these six knives Jessie swears by.
Homesick Scented Candle, Denver
Wow, this one is making us miss Eric & Jessie: Game On. It hearkens back to the singer's time in Colorado, caught by the reality show cameras.
DII Camz Oversize Decorative Dish Towel
We love swapping out our dish towels depending on the season, just like Jessie does. These come in all sorts of cute Valentine's Day prints.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
How fun is an instant camera to capture your love story? Jessie approves.
YnM Weighted Blanket
Tom is a fan of this weighted blanket that comes in a range of sizes, weights and colors.
Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace
This indoor/outdoor portable fire is approved by the TomTom restaurant and bar junior partner.
Da Vinci Code Mini Cryptex
The default password of this mini cryptex that Tom recommends is ILOVEU. You hide a present inside and then leave hints as to what the code to open it is.
Tabasco Spicy Dark Chocolate Wedges Pack of Two
There are eight spicy chocolate pieces Tom loves in each of these tins.
Massage Gun for Athletes
Tom recommends this massage gun, which relieves muscle soreness.