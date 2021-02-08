Olivia Culpo Shares Her Instagram-Worthy Valentine's Day Gift Guide

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you struggling to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift? We totally get it!

It can be hard finding a gift for your significant other or Galentine that is both meaningful and useful. Luckily, Olivia Culpo is here to help you nail down your Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list. From cozy knit sets that she and her sisters designed to pizza makers and matching suitcases, the fashion influencer has the best gift ideas and advice for V-Day!

"I love to give experiences that you can do together," the businesswoman revealed. "Whether it's a boyfriend, husband, best friend, etc., you can give something that allows you to spend time with them. It can be a "coupon" for a zoom happy hour/game night, a trip to look forward to in the future, or a special night at home with food and cocktails."