Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Take a Leap of Faith in Cover Reveal for Their New Book

Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are ready to tell their side of the story.

After finding each other on Netflix's Love Is Blind, the newlyweds decided there's no better way to document their truly wild ride down the altar than to write a book.

Leap of Faith, which is available for pre-order now and hits bookshelves June 15, details how Lauren and Cameron's relationship survived reality TV, overnight stardom and, of course, an unexpected quarantine. As Lauren described while unveiling the book's cover exclusively with E! News, "We thought that this would be the best way to do it as opposed to, you know, a million DMs."

As for what the future will hold, the pair said they're still figuring that out, but they do have a few ideas, namely a bigger home and babies.

For more on everything Lauren and Cameron have learned about each other since leaving the pods, plus details on what to expect from Leap of Faith, check out our Q&A below!