T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Series Suspends Production Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

VH1 is pressing pause on T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris' reality show after the couple was accused of sexual abuse last week.

An MTV Entertainment spokesperson told NBC News their show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle will stop filming while the network looks into the allegations.

The spokesperson said, "We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."

In January, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle was renewed for season four and expected to premiere in the spring.

Last month, the actors' former friend Sabrina Peterson posted anonymous screenshots of DMs that accused the husband and wife of sexual misconduct.

T.I.'s rep refuted the "egregiously appalling allegations." The statement, released on Jan. 29, read, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson."