T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Series Suspends Production Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

VH1 is pressing pause on T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris' reality show after the couple was accused of sexual abuse last week.
An MTV Entertainment spokesperson told NBC News their show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle will stop filming while the network looks into the allegations.
The spokesperson said, "We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."
In January, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle was renewed for season four and expected to premiere in the spring.
Last month, the actors' former friend Sabrina Peterson posted anonymous screenshots of DMs that accused the husband and wife of sexual misconduct.
T.I.'s rep refuted the "egregiously appalling allegations." The statement, released on Jan. 29, read, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson."
It went on, "The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."
T.I. himself posted another response on Instagram, saying, "Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like."
The 40-year-old rapper told his 13.5 million followers, "If we want something, we know exactly where to go get it. We've never forced anybody, we've never drugged anybody against their will, we've never held anybody against their will. We've never made anybody do anything. We never sexually trafficked anything."
Sabrina also responded to the couple's statement, writing on Instagram, "LETS TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST!" and adding that she was "Currently finding a CREDIBLE RESOURCE!"
On Jan. 29, she told E! News why she decided to come forward with her claims, including one allegation that T.I. held her at gunpoint in front of her children.
"When traumatic things happen, your fight or flight instinct kicks in. Depending on how traumatic it is, some tend toward the flight instead of the fight," she said. "I didn't realize how traumatic this was for me. I didn't realize how much it weighed on me."
Sabrina added, "I will always remember that cold gun and him saying, 'B****, I'll kill you,' over and over again but I didn't really realize how much this incident has played over and over again in my head all these years. My main objective is to heal."
On social media, Tiny also came in to defend T.I., who's been married to her for 10 years. The Xscape singer-songwriter said, "Stop Harassing My Family. You strange….Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE‼"