Knives Out Stars Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and More React to Christopher Plummer's Death

Watch : Christopher Plummer Dead at 91

Christopher Plummer's Knives Out co-stars are mourning the screen icon's recent death.

On Feb. 5, Plummer—whose prolific career includes roles in films like The Sound of Music, Beginners, and All the Money in the World—passed away in his Connecticut home with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side. He was 91.

One of Plummer's final films was Rian Johnson's 2019 Oscar-nominated whodunnit Knives Out, in which he played a wealthy writer who dies under mysterious circumstances while his large extended family is staying in his home. Now, several co-stars from the film have spoken out about Plummer's death.

Ana de Armas, who portrayed his character's nurse Marta in the film and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role, shared a slideshow of photos from their time on set to her Instagram, along with an emotional caption.

"My heart is broken, my dear Chris," she wrote. "I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what's been one the best experiences of my career. Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn, the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company. I will always think of you with love and admiration. Rest In Peace."