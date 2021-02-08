KUWTK Flashback: Relive Kim Kardashian's Sexy Pussycat Dolls Performance

Super BowlAaron & SHaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansPhotosVideos

We're throwing it back to season one.

In honor of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premiering on E! next month, we're reliving one of Kim Kardashian's iconic moments from the series' freshman season back in 2009.

The flashback clip follows Kim as she performs with the Pussycat Dolls in Las Vegas for a packed house of club-goers.

"What's up Las Vegas? I'm Kim Kardashian here at the Pussycat Dolls Lounge," Kim shares in the video. "I don't know about you guys but I'm feeling really dirty tonight so I think it's time I take a bath."

Dressed in a sexy black and white one-piece, Kim drenches herself in water while dancing and flaunting her famous curves for screaming fans.

"Kim finally takes the stage, the crowd is going crazy and I'm so proud of her," big sis Kourtney Kardashian shares.

"I'm so excited to finally be doing it. It's all so surreal," Kim says in her confessional. "I'm just loving everything that's going on right now."

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Kim ends her burlesque performance in a bathtub and exits stage to meet her friends and fam.

"Kim really nails her performance," Kris Jenner says. "She does such a great job, I'm so proud of her. She didn't miss a beat. She was just perfect in every way."

Check out the iconic season one moment above before KUWTK's final season premiere on E! on Mar. 18!

Catch up on Kardashians any time online and on Peacock. Scroll through the photo gallery below for even more iconic KUWTK moments.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

E!
Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

E!
Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

E!
Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

E!
Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

E!
Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

E!
Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

E!
Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

E!
Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

E!
Kourtney's Bum Lip

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

E!
Scott Prank Calls Kris

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

E!
Kim Loses Her Diamond Earring

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

E!
"Is That A Chicken?!"

When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.

