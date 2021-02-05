Watch Stassie Karanikolaou Play a TikTok Prank on BFF Kylie Jenner, Drake and More

Watch : Drake's Most Epic Side Hustles

Drake got served up some of his own hotline bling, thanks to Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou!

As seen in a TikTok post shared on Thursday, Feb. 4, the social media star FaceTimed the "In My Feelings" singer and began the call by saying, "Hey, I'm really busy, can I actually call you back later?" Yes, Stassie pranked Drizzy with the latest TikTok trend, or challenge, in which the caller greets the recipient with this line.

Drake, who appeared to take the call in a gym, looked confused after Stassie asked if she could call him back. "What?" he said. "What the f--k are you talking about?"

While Drake appeared to fall for the prank, other celebs caught on. When Stassie tried to get Kylie, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recognized the joke quickly.

"Stass, I know this trend," Kylie said, cheerfully. "You can't fool me, baby!"

She also pranked Pete Davidson. "Yeah, sure," he replied to Stassie's greeting, looking unfazed.

Stassie also implemented the challenge on singer Charlie Puth, rapper Jack Harlow and NBA star Blake Griffin.