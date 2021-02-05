Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansPhotosVideos
Watch This Is Us' Kevin and Kate Prepare for the Arrival of Multiple Babies in New Clip

Watch a scene from the Feb. 9 episode of NBC's This Is Us as Kate prepares to meet her adopted daughter and Kevin hopes Madison and the twins can wait for him.

By Lauren Piester Feb 05, 2021 6:39 PMTags
This Is Us
Watch: "This Is Us" Exclusive: Babies on the Way

Our long wait for more This Is Us is almost over!

The NBC drama has been teasing us with an episode here and an episode there since it returned for season five. After nearly a month off the air, it's back on Tuesday, Feb. 9 with some major life events in store.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the next episode in the clip above, which we assume is one of the opening scenes. Kate (Chrissy Metz) is getting ready to head to the hospital to meet the baby she and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are adopting while Kevin (Justin Hartley) is preparing for a big scene in his movie with Robert De Niro—as he describes it, his A Few Good Men, "Did you order the code red" moment.  

He's then planning to head back to L.A. to stare at the belly of his pregnant fiancee Madison (Caitlin Thompson) until his twins are born, though thanks to the last episode, we all know those twins have other plans. 

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

In case you forgot what happened a whole month ago, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) spent a full episode learning the truth about his birth mother. After she nearly died of an overdose when he was born, she spent five years in prison in California. She lived out the rest of her life at home in New Orleans and had reconnected with her first love, Hai (Vien Hong). Hai was there when she died of breast cancer in 2015, and he was able to let Randall know that he had inherited his mother's house. 

Randall had called Kevin to talk about this major discovery, but Kevin was a little busy. Madison was in labor, and he was stuck in Vancouver but trying to get home in time for the birth (which, if you're curious, is about a 20 hour drive). The next episode description reveals that Kevin goes on a "stressful road trip," which sounds like a bit of an understatement. 

Hit play above and tune in for the next episode of This Is Us, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

