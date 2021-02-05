Christopher Plummer, The Sound of Music and Beginners Star, Dead at 91

Watch : Christopher Plummer Says He "Loves Risk" at 2018 Oscars

Christopher Plummer, the iconic actor famous for performances in The Sound of Music, Beginners and A Beautiful Mind among many others, has died.

The Oscar-winning star passed away in the early morning of Friday, Feb. 5 at his home in Connecticut with his wife of more than 50 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side, E! News can confirm. Plummer was 91 years old.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," Lou Pitt, his longtime manager and friend, said in a statement. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come."

Further details surrounding his death have not been disclosed at this time.

This is a breaking story...