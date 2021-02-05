Chrissy Teigen Expresses Regret Over Not Looking at Late Son Jack's Face After His Birth

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

For Chrissy Teigen, what began as a happy moment in time has turned into a painful memory.

As she mourns the loss of her son Jack—who was due to be born this week before Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in September—the ever-candid star took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 4 with photos from the music video shoot in Mexico for John Legend's "Wild." As fans may remember, the couple revealed they were expecting again at the end of the personal music video, which was released in August 2020.

"I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy," she recalled of that special time in her recent Instagram post. "I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks."

In late September, Teigen was hospitalized after experiencing continuous bleeding. Mere days later, she shared the news of the family's devastating loss and revealed they had called the baby boy Jack.