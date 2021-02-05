Kylie Jenner Reacts After BFF Stassie Does a "Sister Swap" With Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner has one word for her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and her replacement Kardashian sister.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, Kim Kardashian stirred up the Internet a bit when she posted a photo of her with Kylie's bestie. While the 40-year-old mom of four twinned with the 23-year-old YouTuber in similar green looks with long brunette manes, Kim's caption really drove the moment home.
As she quipped, "The new Kylie and Stass!"
Well, the post did not go unnoticed by the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who commented with an emotionless "whatever."
"Love u," Stassie wrote back. "Hehehe." Of course, the post was all in good fun with Khloe Kardashian weighing in with approval. "Hahahah I love it," she wrote.
Kim and Stassie's photo op appears to be from the family's recent trip to Turks and Caicos in celebration of Stormi Webster. "It was a girls' trip to celebrate Stormi's birthday in one of their favorite places," a source said of Kylie's vacation with her only child, who turned 3 years old on Feb. 1. "They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past. They stayed for three nights and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand."
Kim recently posted photos of herself with daughters North and Chicago while wearing the same top as the one she's sporting in the picture with Stassie. "Girls Trip!" she captioned that post.
Following the getaway, a source revealed to E! News Kim and her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, "are completely done and no longer speaking." While fans learned in the beginning of the new year that their split was imminent, neither party has yet to officially file for divorce. According to the source, Kim "is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce."
While she's still legally married, according to the source, their split is "completely official in her mind."
However, Kanye may ultimately be the one to formally move things along."He doesn't care what Kim's priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement," another source told E! News. "He will file before she's ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does."
Now, Kim "is trying to stay strong," the first source said, "and move on with her life."