Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Cut Road Trip Short After Hit-and-Run Incident

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were victims of a hit-and-run incident while driving through Atlanta.
The country music superstar took to social media on Feb. 4 to share that they made it home to Nashville "a few days earlier than planned." As Lambert explained to her 4.1 Instagram followers, the couple—who tied the knot in 2019—was embarking on a road trip when their Airstream was hit by a car.
"Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an ass hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and an semi truck going 70 on I-20 W," Lambert wrote alongside a series of photos from the trip as well as a video of the damage. "It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane. We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage."
"Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord," she continued. "But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened."
The 37-year-old "Bluebird" singer said that their vehicle and trailer were "driveable" so they "made a report and hauled home."
"I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am," Lambert noted. "Especially when we are on the road. And @brendanjmcloughlin kept our trailer pretty steady for being side swiped."
"Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southland_rv, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon," she concluded her message. "Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for."
Lambert and McLoughlin had been keeping fans updated on their road trip via social media. On Jan. 31, the "Settling Down" artist shared a series of sweet photos from their travels.
"Hey y'all , we're back out on the road with 'The Sheriff'. First stop was Asheville NC," she captioned the pics. "My first time there and this was night one sleeping under the Wolf moon at the KOA. It was pretty magical. We visited The Builtmore Estate. It was absolutely stunning. You can feel the history and heart that was put into that property as soon as you step foot on the grounds."
"One last thing.... we have the pups along on this trip and Delta Dawn pulled her back out so I wanna say a big thank you nice people at MedVet Asheville for taking such good care of her," Lambert added. "She is doing fine! Needless to say, we will be back very soon Asheville NC!"