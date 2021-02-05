Gwen Stefani Responds to Fan Who Criticized Her TikTok "Fail"

Watch : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Gwen Stefani is not above admitting when she might be in the wrong.

The 51-year-old vocalist, who has recently been active on TikTok, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Feb. 4 to respond to a fan who apparently didn't love her recent content on the platform.

"I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok," the user commented on one of her videos. "Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut."

For her part, Gwen responded by admitting that she doesn't necessarily disagree with individual, and she included an apparently accidental misspelling that even further illustrated her point.

"Thank u for calling me out you're right!!!" the No Doubt singer replied. "TickTock is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! wait... am i a celebrity??"

Kudos to Gwen for having fun with the response by jokingly questioning whether she's worthy of being labeled a "celebrity." (You better believe she's worthy.) And perhaps her spelling of "TickTock" was a bit of a tongue-in-cheek choice as well.