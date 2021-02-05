Watch Cardi B Pay Her Last Respects to 2020 in Music Video for New Song "Up"

Watch : Cardi B Claps Back at "Cry Baby" Haters Over Billboard's Win

Cardi B really knows how to follow up a monster hit.

The 28-year-old rapper released her first music video of 2021 at midnight ET on Friday, Feb. 5 with her new song "Up." The video, which is below, appropriately begins with Cardi at a cemetery to bid farewell to 2020 while wearing what might be the sexiest funereal outfit ever.

To celebrate the release, the star posted some nostalgia-fueled footage from the video to Instagram, captioning it with a memorable line from the song. "Bitches want smoke till I bring it to they door step!" she wrote. "Tell that bitch back, back, breath smell like horse sex!"

Offset proved to be quite the proud husband when he shared a clip on his own Instagram with the caption, "UP OUT NOW !!!!! You so amazing so creative and beautiful. You put in a lot of work nobody see's I'm Prada you!!!" He added three heart-eyes emojis.

During a Q&A on YouTube that streamed just prior to the video's debut, Cardi B explained that director Tanu Muino filmed it over a two-day shoot in December. The Grammy winner told fans that her goal with this song was to do something different from "WAP," her smash 2020 single with Megan Thee Stallion that was one of the most talked-about and popular songs of the year.