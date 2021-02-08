Bob Saget Says Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Have Supported Him in a ''Big Way'' After Full House

Watch : Bob Saget Reacts to Final Season of "Fuller House"

Once a Tanner, always a Tanner.

More than 25 years have passed since Bob Saget last played Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's father in the beloved ABC sitcom Full House, but he says they're just as close these days—if not closer than they were during the twins' meteoric rise to child stardom.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the actor's Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast interview, Bob discusses his bond with the girls of Full House, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and the Olsens.

"Between Candace, Jody and the Olsen twins, which of the kids did you get along with best?" he's asked, to which the star responds, "Whoever I was with at the moment, just like my own kids."

"I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot," the comedian continues. "Jodie used to sleep over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest."

As for M.K. and Ash, who didn't sign on for the Netflix reboot Fuller House, Bob simply adores the fashion moguls.