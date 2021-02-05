Hannah Brown's "Incredible" New Boyfriend Gets Matt James' Seal of Approval

Even though she's no longer dating his best friend, Matt James remains adorably invested in Hannah Brown's love life.

The current star of The Bachelor was a guest on the Almost Famous podcast on Thursday, Feb. 4, where he told hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon that he made sure to check in with Hannah for advice about becoming the show's lead. He also added that he more than approves of the former Bachelorette's new boyfriend, model Adam Woolard.

"Hannah is my girl," Matt shared. "I talk to Hannah on a regular basis. I actually met her new boyfriend, who's incredible."

Matt didn't mention Adam by name, but Hannah and her new guy first raised eyebrows when they were spotted together multiple times last month. One such outing included a hand-in-hand stroll in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.

"He's awesome, and she's happy, and she deserves to be happy," Matt continued. "And the questions that I was asking her were just what to expect, how did you know when you were feeling something, and she was just a sounding board. It meant so much to have someone like that who's, again, been through it, gone through the highest highs and the lowest lows of what can come with putting yourself out there. It made me more equipped for what I was bound to handle."