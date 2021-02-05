Shop Ashley Iaconetti and Naz Perez's Super Affordable Amazon Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sure, you've seen all of the promising affordable fashion finds on Amazon, but do they actually look as nice in person? On Ashley Iaconetti's weekly Amazon Live stream, you can find out, as she tries on some of her favorite budget-friendly finds. This week she's joined with Naz Perez to run through their current must-haves.

"I love having a series on Amazon Live!" Iaconetti shares. "It's fun for my followers to shop the products that I really like. This week I'm excited to have one of my best friends Naz Perez joining me to go through some of Amazon's best affordable fashion finds with me!"

Shop some of the highlights from this dynamic duo's live stream below. Plus, check out their full rundown and shopping list here.