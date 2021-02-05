Deals for Real: The Valentine's Day Gifts Women Really Want

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Time is ticking to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift!
If you've been frantically scouring the internet to secure a thoughtful gift for the special lady in your life, we totally get it! And with Valentine's Day looking different this year in terms of celebrations, a unique gift will speak volumes.
Whether you're flying solo this year or you're head over heels in love, E!'s Lilliana Vazquez has some pretty incredible gift ideas with limited-time deals that are exclusive for E! viewers.
From festive cakes and fine jewelry to Instagram-famous fragrances and silk sleep essentials, you can take a deep breath and rest assured your Valentine's Day gift will be put to good use.
See below for all of Lilliana's Valentine's Day gifts for women at unbeatable prices!
Snif Fragrance Bundle Kit
SnifSold By Snif
Snif takes away the stress of picking out the perfect fragrance for your valentine! With this kit, you can explore three luxury-level scents: Ex On The Beach, Salty Stares, and Way With Woods. The bundle features three full-sized bottles plus three testers of the Instagram-famous scents. Originally $195.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $150.00 for a limited time (thru 2/12).
Galentine's Day Happy Box
Happy BoxSold By Happy Box
What better way to show your girl gang some love than with the gift of this Galentine's Day box! Recipients can enjoy an "I Freaking Love You" hand poured soy chocolate-covered-strawberry-scented candle, a Golden Girls sticker, magnolia body butter, prosecco-flavored gummy bears, a pink velvet scrunchie, two pearl hair barrettes, heart socks, and a "Happy Galentine's Day" card signed with your name. Originally $53, E! viewers can score this box for $48.
You can also customize your own Happy Box care package for Galentine's day or any occasion and save 10% with code EGAL10 at checkout. One time use, Limit one per customer, expires 2/15, cannot be combined with other discounts.
Tea Time Drop Earrings
OradinaSold By Oradina
If you're looking to make her jaw drop, these earrings by Oradina will get the job done! Crafted with responsibly-sourced 14k yellow gold, these lightweight earrings will elevate any outfit. And E! readers and viewers can score these beautiful drop earrings for $156 compared to $195 (thru 2/12).
Name Game Bracelet Kit - Valentine's Edition
April SoderstromSold By April Soderstrom
Perfect for virtual Galentine's celebrations, this kit allows you to create your own custom arm party using the highest quality glass beads and rose quartz gemstones. Choose from 1,500 beads in more than 30 different colors to craft the perfect bracelet stack for you and your besties. Originally $100, you can now get this adorable kit for $85(thru 2/12).
Initial Tile Pendant Necklace
OradinaSold By Oradina
Keep your partner's initial close to your heart at all times with this 14k solid yellow gold initial tile pendant necklace! Made in Vicenza, Italy, the timeless design will be well-received by the special lady in your life. Originally $135, E! viewers can score this beautiful necklace for 20% off (thru 2/12).
The Love Is Sweet Valentine's Day Layer Cake
We Take The Cake Sold By We Take The Cake
Indulge in four layers of moist strawberry cake, filled with cream cheese, and frosted with white buttercream. And you can add a red, pink, and white buttercream heart and arrow for an extra special touch. Although you might want to keep this adorable dessert all for yourself, it can serve up to 8 people. To make this V-Day gift even sweeter, E! viewers can score this cake, originally $65, for $55.25 (thru 2/12).
SHINE™ by NIGHT™ Satin Beauty Kit
SHINE™ by NIGHT™Sold By SHINE™ by NIGHT™
Get the beauty sleep you deserve with these satin bedtime essentials! The 100% charmeuse satin pillowcase reduces hair breakage and split ends while maintaining optimal moisture levels of your skin and hair. The matching 100% charmeuse satin eye mask will promote deeper sleep without irritating your skin or pulling at your hair. Now you can score this magical set for 33% off, a deal exclusive to E! viewers (thru 2/12).
Wall Street Beaded Pendant Necklace
OradinaSold By Oradina
This is a foolproof gift for the strong woman in your life! Crafted in Vicenza, Italy, a single white topaz stone sits atop the fierce double horn pendant at the apex of golden beads. This 14k solid yellow gold necklace is normally $195, but E! viewers can enjoy an exclusive 20% off discount (thru 2/12).
Venice Link Drop Earrings
OradinaSold By Oradina
You can't go wrong with Oradina's Venice Link Drops! You can wrap them up for a casual look or drop them down for date night. Just for E! readers, you can surprise your significant other with these 14k solid yellow gold earrings, originally $175, for only $140 (thru 2/12).
