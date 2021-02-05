Twitter Is Thrilled Over Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s New Film About a Secret Love Affair

Watch : Olivia Wilde Balances Directing BF Harry Styles in New Movie

Fresh off her role of Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, Emma Corrin is set to join Harry Styles in an upcoming movie about a clandestine love affair.

According to Deadline, Corrin will join Styles in My Policeman, an upcoming Amazon film based on the celebrated novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. The film is set to be produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, the team behind shows like Riverdale, You and Prodigal Son, as well as All American producer Robbie Rogers, who is also Berlanti's husband.

Schechter shared her excitement over the project on Twitter, writing, "So excited to be doing this with

@GBerlanti @robbierogers and @mimbomike. A true passion project of @robbierogers!"

My Policeman is set in the '50s and tells the story of married couple Tom and Marion, whose life is thrown for a loop when an elderly man named Patrick comes to stay with them. Tom and Patrick, it's revealed, had a secret romance 40 years over, when same sex relationships were forbidden by law.