Ray J Reveals Where He Really Stands With Princess Love After Divorce Drama

Ray J is taking things one day at a time with Princess Love.
For parts of 2020, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars made headlines as they tried to figure out if it was best to get a divorce or make their marriage work. Today, Ray J is happy to say his relationship with the mother of his two young children is much better.
"I think we're in a peaceful place," the rapper exclusively told E! News. "I think Miami brings a different vibe to who you are and what opportunities are out there for the family and just watching the kids learn new things and grow up. My little son is almost walking now and Melody is just becoming so smart, so independent. Just seeing that, I think it brings us both together no matter what."
Ray J continued, "We love each other and we care for each other. We're just respecting each other as human beings, as parents. We're in a great place and who knows what the future holds."
In the middle of quarantine, Ray J made the difficult decision to briefly step away from his family to be part of the VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. While many stars from the franchise brought their spouses and children to the reunion, Ray J chose to arrive solo after receiving an invite from Trick Daddy.
"I was just at a crossroads in my life, trying to make some really, really, really strong decisions," he explained. "For me, I went in eager to talk to people that might have been through things I've been going through and really just went in there very vulnerable and very open to suggestions."
"I never want to be without my kids," he continued. "I felt like I needed some time to myself though….After a couple of days, I really started to miss my family and miss the time with them so it was hard for me, really, really hard."
When looking back on his time with the VH1 franchise, Ray J said his favorite memories include filming the birth of his daughter. He also said getting married to Princess Love in 2016 was "one of the biggest moments for me."
And while fans may remember Ray J for his quest to find love on the 2009 series For the Love of Ray J, it's clear this father of two has come a long way as he focuses on co-parenting.
"I think it's really important and I think the parents have to be there because the kids learn from you," he explained. "They listen to you. They're watching you and everything you do and they're copying it. It's the most important thing for me so if I have to sacrifice my happiness for my kids' happiness, I'll do that every time and hopefully, doing that will bring more happiness to me and bring blessings to me because of my intent."
The Raycon co-founder added, "I think if you do the right thing, positive things will happen to you."
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition premieres Monday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on VH1.