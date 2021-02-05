SAG AwardsMarilyn Manson KardashiansPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Amber and Barnett Share Their Must-See Valentine's Day Gift Picks

Before celebrating Valentine's Day together, Love Is Blind stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett shared the presents they love to use and gift to others they care about.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 05, 2021 1:00 PMTags
This Valentine's Day, one Love Is Blind couple is giving thanks!

As Amber Pike and Matt Barnett continue doing life together, the pair can't help but express their gratitude for the other after an unpredictable year.  

"I am so thankful that I have Amber in my life because I have someone that I can share my goals and aspirations with," Barnett exclusively shared with E! News. "I have someone who will laugh at my jokes and also laugh at me when I'm just being a goofball. I am most grateful that she lets me be myself and we can just have fun together!"

Not to be outdone, Amber also gushed about her husband saying, "I am thankful to have that someone who keeps life interesting and always wants to go on adventures with me and makes our life together fun!"

To celebrate the holiday, the couple shared a few heartfelt gifts they recommend for E! News readers. Sit back, start shopping and prepare for season 2 of Love Is Blind coming soon to Netflix

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle

Take the perfect polaroid selfie on Valentine's Day with this Fujifilm instant camera. As Barnett explained, "This is for when you want personal pics you don't necessarily want to share with the world!"

$79
Amazon

Polaroid Lab - Digital to Analog Polaroid Photo Printer

"There's nothing we love more than capturing photos not for the gram!" Amber shared with E! News. "Every couple should have the option to print out their most favorite memories to be on display around their home." 

$127
Amazon

GlamGlow Glow Essentials Mask + Moisture Set

This travel-friendly set of five bestselling mask treatments also includes a highlighting moisturizer. As Barnett explained, this set helps keep your skin "pretty and tight!" 

$39
Sephora
$38
Amazon

Alphalete Athletic Attire

Amber is a big fan of Alphalete athletic attire "to keep the man in your life looking good while he is working out!" She recommends both the jogger and hoodie. 

Prices Vary
Alphalete

Cosori Premium 5.8 qt. Air Fryer & Skewer Rack Set

Barnett proclaims this air fryer is "perfect for cooking all the things with your main squeeze!" 

$120
Bed, Bath & Beyond

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition

Thinking of creative dates during quarantine can be hard. However, Amber recommends this product "to keep couples in love adventuring with each other." 

$40
Adventure Challenge

White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake

Looking for the perfect dessert for Valentine's Day? Barnett knows what he will likely be ordering from Nothing Bundt Cakes. As he explained, "It's sweets for my sweet!"

$8
Nothing Bundt Cakes

MVMT Men's Watch

Never be late for a romantic date with this MVMT watch. As Amber explained, this gift is "to keep that special guy fancy and on time!" 

$155
Bloomingdales

We found 10 tasty gifts that are sure to sweeten your Valentine's Day. And if you're still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life, this guide will help!

Love Is Blind (produced by Kinetic Content) is streaming now on Netflix. 

