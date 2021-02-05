Love Is Blind's Amber and Barnett Share Their Must-See Valentine's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This Valentine's Day, one Love Is Blind couple is giving thanks!
As Amber Pike and Matt Barnett continue doing life together, the pair can't help but express their gratitude for the other after an unpredictable year.
"I am so thankful that I have Amber in my life because I have someone that I can share my goals and aspirations with," Barnett exclusively shared with E! News. "I have someone who will laugh at my jokes and also laugh at me when I'm just being a goofball. I am most grateful that she lets me be myself and we can just have fun together!"
Not to be outdone, Amber also gushed about her husband saying, "I am thankful to have that someone who keeps life interesting and always wants to go on adventures with me and makes our life together fun!"
To celebrate the holiday, the couple shared a few heartfelt gifts they recommend for E! News readers. Sit back, start shopping and prepare for season 2 of Love Is Blind coming soon to Netflix.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle
Take the perfect polaroid selfie on Valentine's Day with this Fujifilm instant camera. As Barnett explained, "This is for when you want personal pics you don't necessarily want to share with the world!"
Polaroid Lab - Digital to Analog Polaroid Photo Printer
"There's nothing we love more than capturing photos not for the gram!" Amber shared with E! News. "Every couple should have the option to print out their most favorite memories to be on display around their home."
GlamGlow Glow Essentials Mask + Moisture Set
This travel-friendly set of five bestselling mask treatments also includes a highlighting moisturizer. As Barnett explained, this set helps keep your skin "pretty and tight!"
Alphalete Athletic Attire
Amber is a big fan of Alphalete athletic attire "to keep the man in your life looking good while he is working out!" She recommends both the jogger and hoodie.
Cosori Premium 5.8 qt. Air Fryer & Skewer Rack Set
Barnett proclaims this air fryer is "perfect for cooking all the things with your main squeeze!"
The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition
Thinking of creative dates during quarantine can be hard. However, Amber recommends this product "to keep couples in love adventuring with each other."
White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake
Looking for the perfect dessert for Valentine's Day? Barnett knows what he will likely be ordering from Nothing Bundt Cakes. As he explained, "It's sweets for my sweet!"
MVMT Men's Watch
Never be late for a romantic date with this MVMT watch. As Amber explained, this gift is "to keep that special guy fancy and on time!"
Love Is Blind (produced by Kinetic Content) is streaming now on Netflix.