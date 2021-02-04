Kristin Cavallari Proves She's Team Jennifer Lopez After Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy Revelation

Kristin Cavallari isn't blind to the tea being spilled.

Earlier this week, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy—who recently had a fling with Jay Cutler—finally addressed the romance rumors involving herself and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she declared to Page Six, adding that they've spoken on the phone but have never met up. Furthermore, a source close to the athlete previously told E! News that he doesn't know the Bravo star and has never met her.

Ultimately, Kristin couldn't help but inadvertently join the conversation on Instagram. And yes, she may have just revealed whose side she's on.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the Very Cavallari star's BFF Justin Anderson shared an Instagram video of the pair working out. Their song of choice? "Let's Get Loud" by Alex's fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

"A little Thursday motivation for you lovies," Justin wrote online. "Life is all about the hard work and the HUSTLE! Don't rely on luck to bring you what you want out of life." Kristin would respond, "Yesssss lovie."