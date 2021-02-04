Jennifer Aniston Just Reminded Us She's Best Friends With Selena Gomez

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's Struggle to Escape "Rachel" Role

While tapping through your Instagram Stories, you may have wondered: Did Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez become best friends? Yup!

The two share the same manager, Aleen Keshishian, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Aniston, 51, posted a photo of the three hanging out together on her feed, writing, "Happy birthday @aleenkeshishian [two red heart emojis] We love you." Gomez, 28, reposted her tribute, and Keshishian reposted the latter star's regram, writing, "Wish we could celebrate in person @jenniferaniston @selenagomez [red heart emoji] u both so much!"

Several years ago, Aniston and Gomez met through Keshishian and then struck up a friendship. In December 2014, Gomez shared on Instagram a photo of herself with Aniston and promoted the latter star's film Cake. A month later, the two actresses were spotted hanging out together at a 2015 Golden Globes after-party.

"She's just like a little cherub that I feel like I wanna take care of," the Friends alum and Morning Show star told E! News days later. "She's been extremely supportive and wonderful."