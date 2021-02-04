Renée Zellweger to Make Television Debut in NBC's True Crime Thriller The Thing About Pam

Watch : "Bridget Jones's Diary" Turns 19: E! News Rewind

Renée Zellweger is making her broadcast television debut in The Thing About Pam, an NBC limited series based on the bizarre and twisted tale of Betsy Faria's 2011 murder.

The award-winning actress has signed on to executive produce and star in the Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger's Big Picture Co. project. She will take on the lead role of Pamela Hupp, a woman who is currently serving a life-sentence in a Missouri prison for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, whose own demise is thought to be linked to Faria's unsolved killing.

NBCUniversal Chairman of Entertainment Content Susan Rovner said in a statement, "When you think about what qualifies something as a ‘must watch,' I'm not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renée Zellweger, Blumhouse and Dateline."

Not to mention, the real-life story of Hupp is truly unbelievable. To put things simply, and without spoiling the plot, The Thing About Pam will highlight the wrongful conviction of Faria's husband Russ Faria, and Hupp's alleged involvement in the events that revealed his innocence.