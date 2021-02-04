SAG AwardsMarilyn Manson KardashiansPhotosVideos

Gigi Hadid Reveals New Tattoo That Matches Zayn Malik’s Tribute to Baby Girl Khai

During a beauty tutorial for Vogue, Gigi Hadid revealed a tattoo tribute for her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl Khai. Keep scrolling for the sweet ink.

Fans are slowly getting hints about baby Khai.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Vogue dropped Gigi Hadid's beauty video tutorial on how the new mom manages her skin post-pregnancy.

While the model surely dished out all of her skincare secrets, eagle-eyed fans of the 25-year-old caught a sneak peek of a tattoo tribute for her and Zayn Malik's newborn daughter Khai.

During the 15-minute video, Gigi lifted her arm and viewers could clearly see the baby girl's name written in Arabic on her bicep. Fans were quick to notice that the ink matches Zayn's tattoo, which is in red and on his right wrist.

Following her private pregnancy, the couple remained tight-lipped about their baby girl's name for four months after her birth. In late January, Gigi finally revealed the moniker.  

Gigi quietly updated her Instagram bio and added, "khai's mom" on Jan. 21.

Back in September, both she and Zayn took to their social media accounts to welcome baby Khai to the world.

Gigi Hadid's Best Mom Moments

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the proud dad tweeted at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

He later added, "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Not long after, Gigi followed up on her Instagram with a discreet black and white photo of the newborn's hand and wrote in the caption, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Read more about the supermodel's 14-hour, home-birth experience in this interview with Vogue

