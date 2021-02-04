SAG AwardsMarilyn Manson KardashiansPhotosVideos

Sia Appears to Delete Twitter Amid Controversy Over Movie Music

Sia, who faced criticism for casting Maddie Ziegler as a teenager on the autism spectrum in her movie Music, has deleted her Twitter following the movie's 2021 Golden Globes nomination.

Watch: Sia Fires Back at Critics Over Autism Representation in "Music"

Sia has seemingly deleted her Twitter amid criticism over her new movie, Music.

On Feb. 3, the "Chandelier" artist's film was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for its star Kate Hudson. However, along with the recognition, Music faced renewed backlash for its casting of Maddie Ziegler as a teenager on the autism spectrum. The film, which also stars Leslie Odom Jr., came under fire especially after Sia claimed, on Twitter, that she could not find an actress with autism who could play Maddie's character Music.

The movie also received a second wave of backlash after it came to light that a scene in the film depicts Music being restrained during an episode, something that people in the autism community pointed out can be dangerous for both the person being restrained and the one doing the restraining. 

While Sia has pushed back against criticism over casting Maddie—who she has worked with a number of times in her music videos—on Feb. 4, she took to social media to claim she was "listening" now to those who took issue with that particularly controversial scene. 

However, shortly after tweeting about the added disclaimer, Sia's Twitter was deactivated. 

Despite seemingly deleting her Twitter, Sia's Instagram is still active. On Feb. 3, she shared a poster from Music in honor of the Golden Globe nod, writing in the caption, "This movie is a love letter to everyone who has ever felt they didn't have a voice. What an incredible, exciting and unbelievable experience. Congratulations to all the cast and crew, and thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. What an honor!"

Music arrives in theaters Feb. 12. 

