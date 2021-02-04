Taylor Swift's Team Slams Lawsuit From Utah Theme Park Over evermore Album Name

Taylor Swift's team is slamming a lawsuit from a Utah theme park named Evermore.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Evermore claims the singer's latest album has infringed its trademark by using the same name.

The theme park's owners said the release of evermore had caused confusion about whether the two were linked. In fact, the Utah venue claimed in court documents that there was a "dramatic departure from typical levels" of traffic on its website in the week after the album's release.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Taylor's team responded to the lawsuit in a statement to E! News.

"The fact is, this frivolous claim is coming from Ken Bretschneider, founder and CEO of an experience park," a spokesperson for Taylor said. Her spokesperson added the "true intent of this lawsuit should be obvious" in light of lawsuits, debts and liens the company is reportedly facing. In August 2020, Ken addressed his legal battles telling Utah Business, "We are honest people who pay our bills, but we were placed into a deep financial hole, which we are working diligently to climb out of."