2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Golden GlobesShailene & AaronKardashiansBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs' 2021 SAG Awards Instagram Live Was Hilariously Perfect

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the 2021 SAG Awards nominations on Instagram Live and the pair handled an unexpected technical malfunction like true pros.

By Mona Thomas Feb 04, 2021 5:24 PMTags
SAG AwardsLily CollinsCelebrities
Watch: Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to "Hamilton" Criticism

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are here, but not without a few technical difficulties.

On Feb. 4, co-hosts Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins took over the SAG Awards' Instagram Live account to present the nominations for 13 television and film categories.

Diggs began the IG Live, but first—he showed off his stylish outfit. For the virtual event, the Tony Award winner sported a colorful, neon collared top designed with seashells, which matched perfectly with the Hamilton star's positive attitude while trying to connect with his co-host.

Viewers flooded the comments section and were just as excited for the announcements, however, the overload of activity made it difficult for the Diggs to find Collins in the audience.

After watching the Soul actor struggle-scroll through stan armies battling it out in the comments section, the two stars ultimately found each other and continued on with the nominations like the true pros they are.

Collins, like the rest of us, acknowledged Diggs' fly outfit, but the Emily in Paris star did not disappoint with her own stunning black and white shear ensemble dripping in pearls!

photos
SAG Awards 2020: Party Pics

After Diggs went through the noms for television works, Collins took over for the film section and delivered a surprising announcement for her co-host.

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta and Ella Recreate Grease for 2021 Super Bowl Ad

2

Inside the Curious and Cautionary Celebrity of Dustin Diamond

3

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Gives Rare Glimpse at His Life

For his role as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, currently streaming on Disney+, Diggs snagged a nom for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

Collins cheered as the actor sat back in his chair in disbelief and said with a laugh, "Hamilton is the gift that keeps on giving."

Don't miss the simulcast for the 27th Annual SAG Awards on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4.

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta and Ella Recreate Grease for 2021 Super Bowl Ad

2

Inside the Curious and Cautionary Celebrity of Dustin Diamond

3

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Gives Rare Glimpse at His Life

4

Go Inside Serena Williams' Jaw-Dropping Miami Mansion

5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West "No Longer" Speak as They Plan Divorce

Latest News

Lily Collins, Daveed Diggs' 2021 SAG Awards IG Live Was Too Perfect

Exclusive

Oxygen's Dark Web Preview: One Victim Conned Out of $1 Million

12 Breast Cancer Survivors Share Their Best Advice for Any Fighter

Neil Patrick Harris Gives Update On David Burtka's "Intensive" Surgery

What Sets the SAG Awards Apart From the Rest

Inside the Fabulous Life of Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin

Breaking

The 2021 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Full List