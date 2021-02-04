Neil Patrick Harris Shares Update on Husband David Burtka After "Intensive" Spinal Surgery

Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka is recovering from scheduled but "intensive" spinal surgery with the help of his loved ones.
The 47-year-old How I Met Your Mother alum shared the update on his partner's health on Wednesday, Feb. 3. He posted on Instagram a photo of Burtka, 45, laying on a New York hospital bed while smiling, giving two thumbs up and wearing a neck brace while hooked up to an IV.
"David is recovering from spinal surgery," Harris wrote. "It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he's in good spirits and doing well. It's one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up. I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything."
Harris later commented to a fan that Burtka's surgery was "planned for a while," adding, "Three disks being dicks #triplefusion."
The following day, Burtka posted on his Instagram Stories photos of flowers sent over by friends as well as get well soon cards made by his and Harris' 10-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper.
"Plus my incredible kids!" he wrote. "They are the best!! So grateful! So lucky- and so high on OXY! [laughing emoji]."
Harris also shared a video of Burtka joking around and slurring his words while presumably under the influence of a powerful painkiller.
"This is the new fashion for 2021. I'm going to bedazzle it when I get out of here," he said, pointing to his neck brace. He then pushed a button meant to summon a nurse and said, "Morphine!"
Harris wrote in his post, "A few hours after surgery. Not sure David will remember saying any of this... but damn, it makes me laugh. I appreciate his positive energy so so much. @dbelicious @nyphospital #morphine."