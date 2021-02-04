Go Inside Serena Williams' Jaw-Dropping Miami Mansion

Watch : Serena Williams Will Play U.S. Open Despite Coronavirus

We finally know where Serena Williams keeps all of her trophies.

In a new video for Architectural Digest, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion led viewers through the interior of her home, located north of Miami, which was designed alongside her sister Venus Williams and her internal design company V Starr Interiors.

Serena began the tour with her unique living room layout which is actually an open-floor art gallery. The exhibition room begins near the front door with a beautiful piece art piece from the artist Radcliffe Bailey.

"I have a few pieces of his. I think it's called ‘The Astro' because this is actually a rock from the moon," the star explained as she touched a portion of the work. "Sometimes when I feel like I want to go to space, I just touch that little guy. So that's pretty amazing."

After walking through her gallery—featuring pieces from KAWS, Leonardo Drew, Brendan Marshall and other Bailey pieces—the professional athlete, who is mom to 3-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., also revealed that she also dabbles in creating art herself.