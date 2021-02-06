How Patrick Mahomes Scored the Perfect Teammate in Pregnant Fiancée Brittany Matthews

Watch : The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fair to say that Patrick Mahomes doesn't really half-ass anything.

Six years before he led his team to a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV, the three-sport Whitehouse High School athlete (a star quarterback, he also played basketball and baseball) was just another 18-year-old trying to dream up an Insta-worthy promposal for his cheerleader girlfriend of more than two years.

He'd done the whole scrawl-prom?-all-over-her-car thing for her senior year in 2013, "SCARING the crap out of me," Brittany Matthews shared on her feed at the time. And gone "cute and simple" with a cookie cake invite to his winter formal later that year. So for 2014's big dance, he landed on a golf theme, teeing up his ask with a homemade sign and enough balls to spell out his simple query.

Madly in love, as evidenced by the number of times they used social media to brag on one another's accomplishments, the teens truly thought they had what it took to go the distance.