Amy Schumer Jokingly Calls Out "Liar" Natalie Portman Over Parenting Advice

Amy Schumer is getting real about motherhood.
During the Feb. 3 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers brought up how parents often judge themselves and asked the comedian if she thinks she's a good mom.
"Actually, no," the 39-year-old star replied. "It's interesting. You don't know how good you're going to be of a parent. I got some nice advice from Natalie Portman, who was like, 'You have more instincts than you know you have.' And what I'm finding is that Natalie Portman is a huge liar. Because so far, my instincts are all wrong."
For instance, Schumer talked about how she and her husband Chris Fischer often try to "sneak out" when leaving their 21-month-old son Gene with the nanny so he doesn't cry. But after reading the book How Toddlers Thrive, she discovered that this might not be the best option.
"This book, like page one, is like, 'Whatever you do, don't sneak out. That's really bad for your child,'" she said. "I'm like, 'OK.' Not to mention, we did name him genital."
As fans may recall, Schumer and Fischer originally named their baby boy Gene Attell Fischer—with the middle name being a nod to her friend and fellow comedian Dave Attell—but later changed his moniker to Gene David Fischer after hearing the full name out loud.
"What sucks now is you can never make fun of another kid's name," Schumer said. "When a celebrity has a baby and they name it something stupid, you can't be like, 'Nice name, idiot.' Because it's like, 'Well, what did you name your kid, Amy?'"
And while the Trainwreck alum said she and her friends will call each other to share parenting advice, overall, she claimed "you just have to live and learn."
In addition to talking about motherhood, Schumer spoke about her upcoming Super Bowl commercial and the funeral service she held for her viral carrot.
Watch the videos to see her interview.
