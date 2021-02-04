Amy Schumer Jokingly Calls Out "Liar" Natalie Portman Over Parenting Advice

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Amy Schumer is getting real about motherhood.

During the Feb. 3 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers brought up how parents often judge themselves and asked the comedian if she thinks she's a good mom.

"Actually, no," the 39-year-old star replied. "It's interesting. You don't know how good you're going to be of a parent. I got some nice advice from Natalie Portman, who was like, 'You have more instincts than you know you have.' And what I'm finding is that Natalie Portman is a huge liar. Because so far, my instincts are all wrong."

For instance, Schumer talked about how she and her husband Chris Fischer often try to "sneak out" when leaving their 21-month-old son Gene with the nanny so he doesn't cry. But after reading the book How Toddlers Thrive, she discovered that this might not be the best option.

"This book, like page one, is like, 'Whatever you do, don't sneak out. That's really bad for your child,'" she said. "I'm like, 'OK.' Not to mention, we did name him genital."