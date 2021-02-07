Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Jessie James Decker

Hey, Jessie!

If you are in need of fitspo right now, let the "Flip My Hair" singer's recent Instagram post about "stepping it up" in the gym motivate you.

"The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym! Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger!" she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a photo of herself flexing in the mirror. "I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I'm gonna try! I have goals and I'm not stopping until I'm there."

You look like you already got there and bought property to us, babe!

The mother of three previously opened up to E! News about gaining the "quarantine 10" and getting back on track.

"I mean, we were having, like, wine every night for a minute there," the 32-year-old admitted. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is not a good habit!' So we're back on a good program, I'm working out a few times a week. I'm eating well. And so I just feel good about it."