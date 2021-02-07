Need some fitspo this February? We've got you covered.
Jessie James Decker flexed her serious fitness gains on the 'gram this week, giving us some serious motivation to keep up with our goals in the gym and the kitchen. And she wasn't the only celeb to show off six-pack abs, as French Montana revealed the surprising transformation he underwent after a health scare in 2019.
Aside from their reveals, Colin Farrell shocked fans when he stepped out looking almost unrecognizable with his bold new hairstyle and Rose Byrne threw it back to the 1980s on the set of her latest project. Oh, and Kaitlyn Bristowe's latest hair change-up gave us major flashbacks to her time on The Bachelorette.
Plus, Nick Jonas teased what he's going to look like in a few decades and Andie MacDowell owned her new status as a "silver fox" in the most inspiring way.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...