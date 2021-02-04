Riverdale Grows Up After Time Jump in New Season 5 Poster

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Drama

High school is officially over and adulthood is here—on Riverdale, anyway.

After a time jump at the end of the most recent episode, a new era of the CW drama is about to begin. E! News has your first look at that new start in the form of a brand new poster. Jughead's beanie is gone (buried in a time capsule) and so are everyone's teen years. Now we get to find out what sort of trouble the gang can get up to in their mid '20s, and what sorts of trouble they've been getting up to in the seven years since they graduated high school.

The poster features newly adult versions of Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and newbie Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook).

Nobody looks all that different, but maybe a little surlier? It's truly hard to tell.