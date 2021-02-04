2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
You Need to See These Pics From 2001's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Britney Spears, ‘N Sync and More

From Britney Spears and Nelly to ‘N Sync and the Backstreet Boys, take a trip down memory lane with this halftime show performance we’ll never forget.

Super Bowl LV is just around the corner and let's be real: Pop culture fans are really just looking forward to the halftime show.

But before The Weeknd takes the stage on Sunday, Feb. 7 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., let's take it back to 2001 and relive one of the most iconic moments in Super Bowl history! 

The 2001 Super Bowl halftime performance was titled "The Kings of Rock and Pop" for all the right reasons. And believe it or not, this year marks the 20th anniversary of when viewers enjoyed Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly all sharing the same stage. It wasn't your typical lineup, but it's safe to say that 10 minutes of screen time was not enough. 

The show began with a performance by ‘N Sync of their classic hit "Bye Bye Bye" and just kept getting better as the legendary rock, pop and R&B stars swept the stage. 

From Britney's arm sock to JC Chasez's goatee, scroll down below for a trip down memory lane.

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
Super Bowl Half Time History

Aerosmith, 'N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly took the stage for the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show to make music history. 

Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
The Prince and Princess of Pop

Back when Britney and Justin Timberlake were a thing, the world got to experience their on stage chemistry. 

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Newsmakers
'N Sync in Sync

Justin, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick opened the show with "Bye Bye Bye."

Andy Lyons /Allsport
Vocal Legends

Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige shared the mic at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

Brian Bahr/Allsport/Newsmakers
Dream On

Steven Tyler, killing it as usual. 

Scott Gries/ImageDirect
2001 Fashion Moments

The colored snake print, crop top and leather jacket made it to the stage as well. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
A Rock x R&B Crossover

Fans can't forget the moment when Nelly joined the stage to sing along to Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." 

Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Music Unity

This is what history looks like: ‘N Sync singing "Jaded" alongside Aerosmith. 

Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
The Arm Sock

If Britney's arm sock doesn't screen 2001, we're not sure what does. 

Scott Gries/ImageDirect
A Triple Threat

Name another moment to have Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, Britney and Nelly side by side. 

