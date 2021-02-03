Kaitlyn Bristowe Makes a Major Hair Change That Will Give You Bachelorette Flashbacks

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes to Chelsea Vaughn for Comparing Hair Struggles

Former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe is giving us major hair flashbacks!

The Bachelor Nation alum took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to update her fans on her latest hair look: a much darker mane than we've seen on the reality star in recent years.

The 35 year old shared the process on her Instagram Story, which showed her masked up with dark dye in her locks. Kaitlyn then posted the final look on her Instagram grid. Of her new look—which is very similar to the one she rocked during her time on The Bachelorette—she wrote, "Hello darkness my old friend."

The Dancing With the Stars winner got lots of love over her new tresses in the comments section of her new post.

Chrishell Stause wrote, "Wow! I LOVE it!!!!"

JoJo Fletcher added, "This is so good."

Deanna Stagliano gushed, "GORGEOUS!!!!"

Kaitlyn's new style comes just days after she apologized to current Bachelor contestant Chelsea Vaughn, who spoke on the show about struggling to love her hair as a Black woman, for comparing their insecurities while promoting a hair product.