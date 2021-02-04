See Tristan Thompson's Reaction to Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Plan

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready for Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian is ready for baby no. 2.

In this exclusive preview clip from the upcoming season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns Mar. 18, the Good American mogul reveals she's eager to give daughter True Thompson a sibling. And it appears that Tristan Thompson is fully onboard with this plan.

Khloe starts off, "Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life.'"

As Khloe continues, she reveals that she "never ever imagined having an only child." According to Khloe, she "felt bad" for her daughter during quarantine as the little one had "no friends."

She adds, "She had nobody. And it was 'cause they were isolated even from each other for so long."

Since True is now older, Khloe notes that it's "now time to have another kid." In response to Khloe's statement, Tristan declares that's what he likes to hear.