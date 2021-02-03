Why Rebel Wilson's Relationship With Jacob Busch "Fizzled Out"

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch have called it quits on their relationship, but a source exclusively tells E! News that this isn't the end of the road for the pair.
The insider explains the Pitch Perfect actress decided to call things off with Jacob after realizing the "relationship had run its course."
"There wasn't one incident that really happened to end things, the relationship just ran it's course and fizzled out," the source shares. "They had a great time together and remain good friends."
In addition, the source says it certainly didn't help that Rebel and Jacob lived on opposite coasts. The insider explains, "They spent the holidays apart and it was getting a little hard to make it work since Rebel lives in LA and he lives in Palm Beach."
Even though their romance is over, the source says, "Rebel and Jacob are still very amicable and friendly," adding, "they may even end up hanging out together in the future."
While this isn't the norm for most exes, the source doesn't think there will be any "weirdness" between the two.
"Jacob has a lot of love and respect for Rebel and she'll always hold a special place in his heart," the source shares. "He adored her."
Now that Rebel is back on the market, she's single and ready to mingle. The first stop on her dating journey? The Super Bowl, of course.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the 40 year old announced her new relationship status on Instagram, writing, "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh..#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"
It's unclear how long the Aussie and Anheuser-Busch dynasty heir dated for, but they made their red carpet debut last September.
Rebel later told E! News that their romance had been going on behind-the-scenes for quite some time, with Jacob being there to motivate her throughout her weight-loss journey.
"Some people on social media say, 'Oh, well you lost weight and then you got a hot boyfriend.' But, what I do want to say to those people is that I actually dated Jacob when I was at my heaviest as well," she previously explained. "So, it's not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you're like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend—that's not how it works."