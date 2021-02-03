Chrissy Teigen Marks Son Jack’s Due Date as She Prepares for Endometriosis Surgery

Watch : John Legend's Heartfelt Message to Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen could really use some love today.

The cookbook author shared on Twitter that she would have met her son Jack this week, had she not suffered a pregnancy loss in September.

She reflected on her pain by writing, "my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off."

Chrissy explained that she still feels like her son is kicking her stomach, sharing, "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom." She later posted a video that showed the abdominal movement, along with the caption, "I'll pretend it's him saying hi - it never stops."

She explained, "I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

The star, also mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, asked for advice from others with endometriosis, a disease in which uterine tissue grows outside the uterus. She specifically inquired about the recovery process following the surgery, with the foodie wondering, "can I make soup after."