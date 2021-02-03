Tia Mowry & Karamo Brown Share Their Favorite Products From Black Entrepreneurs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's Black History Month, and in its honor, Amazon has tapped hosts Tia Mowry and Karamo Brown to share some of their favorite products from Black entrepreneurs available on Amazon.
They had an Amazon Live conversation with these awesome entrepreneurs today, and you can shop their products, from books to coffee, below to offer your support. Plus, check out the full Amazon Live chat here!
Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan
Bestselling author Kennedy Ryan has just the romance novels to spice up your lazy Sundays. "I'm just constantly looking for ways to reflect black culture and our community and our excellence and our greatness in my stories," Ryan tells the hosts.
Red Bay Coffee East Fourteenth Tanzanian Coffee Beans
Keba Konte runs the Oakland, California-based Red Bay Coffee. "Coffee is Africa's gift to the world," he tells the hosts. "There's so few Africans and African Americans who are in the roasting, the importing, the exporting and running the cafes and some of the other parts of this industry. I saw it was an important role for Red Bay Coffee to play to be more inclusive."
Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Matthew Goins has a line of kids' puzzles, Puzzle Huddle, depicting minority boys and girls in STEM careers and more. "That's so inspiring for young children to see, because when they see that, then they know that 'I can be that,'" Mowry raves.