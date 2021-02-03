9 Cute and Affordable Blue Light Glasses We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're all guilty of spending too much time on our devices scrolling, liking and typing. But with more time at home, screen time has reached an all-time high. And increased time staring at your devices may be affecting your sleep cycles and causing eyestrain. Thankfully blue-light-blocking glasses can help combat the harmful effects of spending too much screen time.
Whether you want to add some fun to your WFH uniform or protect your little one's eyes during virtual school, we've rounded up the best specs that will help prevent eyestrain and long-term damage to your precious eyeballs.
See below for our nine favorite blue light glasses to help you live your best life!
Blue Light Blocking Glasses - 3 Pack
3 blue light glasses for $17? Be right back, we're adding these to our cart! Even better, there's twenty different color combos to choose from.
Lois Blue Light Glasses
These specs feature seven-layers of anti-reflective coating and Focus™ blue light technology which filters more than 40% of high-energy visible (HEV).
Blue Light Laurel Reader with Retinashield™ Protection
Make sure your WFH lifestyle remains safe and stylish! These celeb-loved blue light readers are a great way to protect your eyes from too much screen time.
SOJOS Retro Big Round Blue Light Computer Glasses
Are you on your computer from 9-5? These cute glasses with anti-blue light & anti-radiation coated lenses will help protect your eyeballs.
The Iron The Stitch and the Bathrobe Blue Light Glasses
See blue light glasses can be chic! These specs will add some color to your WFH outfit and protect your eyes at the same time.
QUAY Hardwire Metal Glasses
These prescription-friendly frames will fit your face comfortably and prevent your eyes from the consequences of scrolling for extended periods of time.
AHXLL Kids Blue Light Blocking Glasses- 2 Pack
Don't forget your kiddos! With virtual school in session and time playing on tablets, these adorable glasses will protect your little ones.
Durand Eyeglasses in Crystal
Warby Parker is the ultimate eyeglass destination! Customize these frames and so many more versatile styles with blue-light-filtering lenses.
Geometric Glasses 158519
We love these fun geometric frames! And you can get them in rose gold, silver and gold.
