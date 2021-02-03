This Super Bowl 2021 Commercial Basically Puts Nick Jonas in the Year 3000

Watch : Mindy Kaling Teases "Flat" Matthew McConaughey in Super Bowl Ad

Nick Jonas got a glimpse of himself as an senior citizen, and it looks like he'll be a silver fox.

During the Super Bowl LV commercial for Dexcom, a company that creates glucose monitoring technology for people with diabetes, the "Find You" singer, transformed into a much older man.

"We have the technology to do this," he said as he snapped his fingers and his 28-year-old face instantly aged by decades, "drones deliver packages and people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers? What?"

The Jonas Brothers member goes on to point out, "We got self-driving cars, robots that vacuum, we visited Mars—and finger sticks? Really?" He then showcases the new technology Dexcom has created for those living with diabetes, which will allow them to check their glucose levels with an app.

Jonas, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2005, concluded the commercial by emphasizing, "Finally a technology that makes it easier for us to manage our diabetes. Looks like the future is available now."