Southern Charm's Danni Baird Responds to Madison LeCroy & Alex Rodriguez Romance Rumors

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy + Alex Rodriguez?? Not so fast.
Recent rumors claim that the retired MLB star, who is engaged to longtime girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and the Bravo reality star were romantically involved. A-Rod's rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. LeCroy has not responded to the romance rumors.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Southern Charm star Danni Baird appeared on the podcast Reality Life With Kate Casey and was asked about the topic. Host Kate Casey asked, "When you heard that it was possibly A-Rod, were you like, 'What? What happened to our show? Where are we in the world? What's going on?'"
"Months before that, I had heard, like, she [LeCroy] had told me that they were Facetiming or something," Baird said, without echoing Rodriguez's name. "And I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."
However, when asked about the LeCroy-Rodriguez rumors, a source told E! News in a statement to E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."
Last week, a preview of Southern Charm's season seven reunion, taped late last year, showed cast member Craig Conover accusing LeCroy of cheating on her then-boyfriend Austen Kroll, saying she flew to Miami to sleep with an "ex-MLB player." Host Andy Cohen said the man was "married" and "very famous."
LeCroy said on the reunion show, "Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami" but admitted to communicating with the man, without naming him.
"He contacted me and, yes, we DM'd, but other than that, there was nothing," she said. "I've never physically seen him, touched him."
Many fans have speculated that the player mentioned is A-Rod. But as LeCroy's sister Kaci LeCroy Davis pointed out in an Instagram comment on a post by Comments by Celebs, Rodriguez is "not married." In 2009, Rodriguez 2009 finalized a divorce from his ex-wife Cynthia.
On the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, Baird also commented on another romance rumor involving LeCroy: the one involving Kristin Cavallari's ex and retired NFL star Jay Cutler. Last month, she posted on her Instagram Story screenshots of alleged texts between her and Cutler, or "receipts," as she called them.
It is unclear when the two exchanged messages. Neither star has commented on them when reached by E! News.
"I didn't know about Jay Cutler. That was why I was like, 'What?'" Baird said on the podcast. "I don't even have time to be keeping up with all that stuff, like, if I had half the game she had. No, if I had an eighth of the game that she has...I would be married six times by now."
LeCroy has not responded to Baird's remarks.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)