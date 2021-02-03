Sacha Baron Cohen Jokes He Forgot Wife Isla Fisher's Birthday as He Celebrates Golden Globe Nominations

Watch : Isla Fisher Threatened to Never Speak to Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen and his family have quite a lot to celebrate.

On Feb. 3, the actor learned that he was nominated at the Golden Globes for two acting roles this year—for his starring role in Amazon's Borat: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and another for his supporting part in Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7. He took to Instagram to share his excitement over the good news, along with two photos from the films.

"Wawaweewah! I'm shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @mariabakalovaofficial too," the Sweeney Todd star wrote. "We're so honoured--and just in case we don't win any, I've already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results."

Cohen's comments were flooded with congratulations over the major achievement.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot extended her congratulations on Instagram, writing "Hopa!"

Cohen's talent manager Guy Oseary added, "Mazel Tov!!!!"

Actor Max Adler wrote, "Woohoo! So amazing and well deserved! You worked hard! Congrats!!"