The Great's Nicholas Hoult Teases a Skins Reunion at the 2021 Golden Globes

What a Great day for Nicholas Hoult.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the 31-year-old actor learned that he was nominated for the Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy Golden Globe for his work as Emperor Peter III in Hulu's The Great. The period comedy-drama, which was created by Tony McNamara, also received nominations for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy.
After learning about The Great's several nominations, Hoult exclusively told E! News, "Yeah, really exciting day. Like, bit of a crazy spin it's taken. I was actually just going about my normal business, we're on lock down at the moment in London, so I was doing a kitchen work out. I have some little weights and stuff and I stood over here and my phone started buzzing. And I was like, 'What's going on over there?' And it was people saying congratulations on getting nominated."
The Mad Max: Fury Road actor revealed he's "really so, so happy" to be nominated alongside Tony McNamara and Elle Fanning (who plays the show's lead, Catherine the Great).
He added, "I mean, I love this show so much and Tony, who creates and writes it, and Elle, as well. I'm so proud of them getting nominated."
While Hoult wasn't surprised by Fanning's nomination, whom he called the "heart of our show," he said he "didn't believe" his nomination at first.
"I saw things saying that I'd been nominated but I couldn't find proof of it anywhere," he explained. "So, I was kind of on the internet trying to be like, 'Is this definitely happening? What's happening?' I couldn't find it for a long time—my internet was being very slow."
Thankfully, Hoult eventually confirmed his nomination and went on to celebrate in a way that would make Emperor Peter proud.
"So then, I honestly went to the fridge and I had a very old bottle of champagne that had been sitting in there for a long time, and I cracked that open," Hoult shared. "I canceled my work out immediately and got drunk."
Of course, this wasn't the only reason he was celebrating as Hoult's friends and former Skins co-stars Dev Patel and Daniel Kaluuya were also named 2021 Golden Globe nominees. And, from what he disclosed to us, the upcoming awards show may give us the Skins reunion we've been waiting for!
"A few of my friends are nominated this year, Dev Patel and Daniel Kaluuya," he concluded. "So, I'm very happy and excited for them as well because we shot a show together when we were kind of 16 years old. So, hopefully I'll be able to Zoom or link up with a few friends and enjoy watching it together."
Patel and Kaluuya have been nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, respectively.
