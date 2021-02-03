Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Bebe Rexha Reacts to Fake Tweets Claiming She Died of a Drug Overdose

Bebe Rexha took to Twitter to shoot down false claims that she suffered a drug overdose and died. Read on for the singer's reaction.

Bebe Rexha is very much alive. 

The "Baby, I'm Jealous" singer was shocked to find she was the subject of death rumors circulating on Twitter Feb. 2. One tweet claimed CNN confirmed Rexha's death, falsely noted she died from a drug overdose and even included a fake statement from the star's family. 

"Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!" she tweeted. The 31 year old also shared a screenshot of search results for her name on Twitter, which showed the third result as "bebe rexha died."

As she continued reacting to the false claim, Rexha tweeted, "Omg god forbid what the hell. That's messsd up god forbid." She also poked fun at the fake rumors, tweeting to fans, "I'm a ghost. I'm tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo bitch."

While it's unclear why such claims emerged in the first place, Rexha showed followers she is very much living and breathing with help from social media. Earlier in the day on her Instagram Story, she shared footage of herself playing a Britney Spears record and showing off her new manicure. 

Unfortunately, celebrity death hoaxes are not so rare online. In fact, stars have been dealing with this issue for years, as was the case for Usher back in 2012. At the time, the singer reacted to fake news that he had perished in a car crash with a tweet of his own. 

"I must've died and went to heaven," he wrote, shooting down the rumors. "Alive and cold kickin a--!!"

For more celebrities who have had to shoot down fake death news, just keep scrolling. 

AP
James Earl Jones

A parody news website joked that the Star Wars actor had died, but a link brought users to a page that read, "You got owned!"

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Wayne Knight

The Seinfeld alum took to Twitter to assure fans that he is "alive and well" after several fake sites reported he died in a car crash.

Zach Dilgard/History Channel
Chumlee

The Pawn Stars star took to Twitter to debunk a nasty death rumor alleging he died of a heart attack. 

Alban Wyters/Abaca/startraksphoto.com
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Carrie star was none too pleased to learn some mischiefmakers spread false reports about her dying in a snowboarding mishap.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jim Carrey

So not funny! A fake RIP Jim Carrey Facebook page claimed the actor was killed in a plane crash. His rep, however, told E! News the Mr. Popper's Penguins star was just fine.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Chris Brown

The singer was given a double dose of death in his celebrity hoax. Usually fake celeb deaths are done via hashtags, but Brown's faux killers not only took over Twitter they also commented on every music video he had on his official YouTube page with messages of mourning. Ouch!

 

 

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Paul McCartney

Is history repeating itself? Paul is not dead! Just like the urban legend "Paul is Dead" from more than 40 years ago suggesting he died in a car accident, the singer has fallen victim to another death hoax, this time in the form of "RIP Paul McCartney" on Twitter. Much like the music of the Beatles, this Liverpool lad is totally alive and rockin'. 

 

Jim Spellman/WireImage.com
Eddie Murphy

The funnyman has once again fallen victim to the dreaded Twitter death hoax, after word was trending that he died in a snowboarding accident in Zermatt, Switzerland. Wait a minute—he reportedly died the exact same way in December 2010?! These fake killers need to spice up the deaths if they are trying to make them believable—come on!

 

 

London Entertainment/Splash
Céline Dion

Her heart will go on—at least for now. The singer may have been given a death by hashtag "RIP Céline Dion," but this Vegas headliner is not letting go!

 

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Justin Bieber

Baby Biebs is all grown up and dead?! He is legal now, having just turned 18, but despite tweeters best attempts the "RIP Justin Bieber" trending topic was just a fake. He just released his new single "Boyfriend" so he can't be dead—plus, what would Selena Gomez do without her BF?

LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Rowan Atkinson

According to International Business Times, a Twitter user in the Philippines posted "R.I.P. Rowan Atkinson" in February and it went viral. The British actor, however, is very much alive. Long live Mr. Bean!

 

 

 

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Soulja Boy

The #RIPSouljaBoy hashtag fueled speculation that the "Tell 'Em" artist had met his maker. The truth: the 21-year-old singer is alive and many people aren't too happy about it. One tweet read, "That awkward moment when 'RIP Soulja Boy' is trending & everyone is surprised he was still alive' #RIPSoulja." Yikes!

 

ABC/JASON KEMPIN
Reba McEntire

The country singer shot down rumors about her alleged death in Austria, tweeting, "While I would love to be shooting a movie in Austria, I definitely did not fall off a mountain! Nor am I dead! I am alive and kicking!!!" Whew.

 

 

Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage
Jon Bon Jovi

Wanted: Alive! The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer posted a picture as physical evidence that he had not died via cardiac arrest, and he's holding a sign reading, "Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey," dated Dec. 19, 2011 at 6 p.m., along with the message, "Rest assured that Jon is alive and well! This photo was just taken."

 

 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Missy Elliott

The rapper put rumors to rest about her alleged death when she tweeted, "I'm Great ppl 4 all who keep asking! Alive and well! Enjoy ya night tweeps!" The next day she added, "Yea Sadly sum1 was that miserable to make up such a cruel rumor! It Makes me work harder make em mad!" You tell em, Miss E!

 

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press
Denzel Washington

Our favorite Remember the Titans coach has fallen victim to a freaky snowboarding accident—not really, but he did become another celeb on the death hoax list. Don't fret, Denzel fans, his publicist Alan Nierob told E! News when the rumor surfaced that "he is working on location in Atlanta currently." Dead men don't work!

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Luke Perry

9021—Oh no! The Beverly Hills, 90210 hottie is not sick, hurt or dead, as the death hoax train has stated. Lucky for us, his rep says the rumors are "absolutely not true." Maybe Dylan can finally make his comeback and make everyone happy, since he is alive and all.

 

 

Jackson Lee/NPG.com
Lady Gaga

Gaga is so hot right now, but is she still alive? Yes! Although an online scam claims the Fame Monster was found dead in a hotel room, we aren't buying it. The pop icon has way too much left to do, plus she was spotted eating out in NY recently—case closed.

 

E! Networks
Joan Rivers

When rumors spread about the Fashion Police star biting the dust, the queen of fashion knew just who to blame. "I think this story came from Betty White—that bitch," joked Rivers, who is far too busy to expire. Wonder what Betty has to say about this?

 

Jason LaVeris//FilmMagic
Tony Danza

The Who's the Boss star supposedly met his demise by falling off a cliff in New Zealand, but it was a total farce

 

 

 

Trago/FilmMagic
Jackie Chan

When somebody created a  "R.I.P. Jackie Chan" Facebook page, rumors of the Rush Hour actor's untimely death became the talk of the social world. Chan isn't dead, however, and he isn't a stranger to the death hoax, either. In fact, this is the second time this year that he supposedly met his maker—neither one was true, thank goodness. 

 

Disney/Ron Philips
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

After hearing of reports he had fallen off a cliff in New Zealand and died, Johnson got cooking on Twitter to prove the death hoaxers wrong. "I would love to meet the person who is starting rumors of my death - to show them how a dead foot feels up their ass," he tweeted.

NBC
James Avery

In a strange case of mistaken identity, folks on the Internet got the actor best known for playing Uncle Phil on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mixed up with Scottish soccer star Phil "Uncle Phil" O'Donnell, who actually did pass away…in 2007.

Jeffrey Ufberg/Getty Images
Bobby Brown

This one certainly seemed believable. You know, given how the singer has supposedly died for real three times before. Yet, word of his demise proved to be false as he was spotted soon after performing in Jacksonville, FL.

NPG.com
Taylor Lautner

The Internet went wild when so-called reports hit that the young Twilight star had overdosed on cocaine or some other such nonsense. Of course, less than 24 hours later, he was announced as a presenter at the Golden Globes, where zombies are typically not welcome.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Stephenie Meyer

Twittering Twi-hards panicked as tales of the author's demise swirled throughout the social network. Thankfully, she quickly posted a note on her website nipping the hoax in the bud.

Rob Loud/Getty Images
Kanye West

The rapper survived a fake fatal luxury car crash and subsequent Twitter takeover, but it remains to be seen if his career will survive his Taylor Swift trauma.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Zach Braff

If death hoaxes were always this funny, we might actually wish for them. After the star's supposed suicide, he made a video to confirm his mortality but was still able to convince pal Donald Faison to begin rehearsing "Wind Beneath My Wings" for his future funeral.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Shawn Johnson

No real word how or why the tale of the Dancing With the Stars winner's tumble got started, but—we have to admit—given that whole stalker issue, this one hit a little close to home.

National Photo Group
Matt Damon

The Oscar winner supposedly went missing during a camping trip in California's Palo Verde Mountains, but look! There he is.

